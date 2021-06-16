PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District has the water supplies to meet projected demand for the next 25 years during “normal” years, but current supplies will not be enough in the future during droughts without supplementing supplies and increasing water conservation methods.
This scenario was presented as part of the District’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan, which was unanimously approved, Monday, by the Board of Directors.
The state requires water providers to approve a plan every five years, accompanied by a Water Shortage Contingency Plan that may be updated more frequently. This plan details water supply sources and demand needs over the next 25 years.
Consulting firm Kennedy Jenks prepared the plan and presented it during a public hearing Monday.
To formulate the demand side of the plan, population projections to 2045 using data from the Southern California Association of Governments were used, along with land use plans from the city of Palmdale and Los Angeles County, Lauren Everett of Kennedy Jenks said.
“The district has experienced steady population growth over the past 40 years,” she said.
The plan projects the population served by the District to grow from about 126,000 to 153,000 by 2045.
The corresponding demand will also increase, although not as much as projected in the previous UWMP. The latest projections show an increase from 20,220 acre-feet in 2025 to 26,250 acre-feet in 2045. Demand projections in the prior plan topped out at 31,000 acre-feet in 2040, according to the presentation.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year, before the most recent drought-reduced usage.
As of 2020, the largest portion of the District’s water supply is through groundwater, at 33%, followed by State Water Project water from the California Aqueduct at 30%. Local surface water at Littlerock Dam makes up 19% of the supply. The remainder is made up of credits for groundwater use that percolates back into the underground aquifer and a very small amount of recycled water.
That mix will change significantly by 2045, as groundwater drops to only 8% of the District’s supply. This is due to the court-sanctioned adjudication, which sets limits on groundwater pumping across the region in order to protect the underlying aquifer. Palmdale Water District’s allotment of groundwater will drop from the current 7,600 acre-feet annually to 2,770 acre-feet in 2023. However, it also has a share of federal groundwater rights of up to 1,450 acre-feet annually until 2025.
According to the plan, the share of State Water Project water will increase to 46% by 2045 and local surface water will make up 11% of the supply, at a constant 4,000 acre-feet per year.
The forecast also include a much greater use of recycled water, from only 70 acre-feet in 2020 to 2,000 acre-feet in 2045, making up 6% of the supply.
Additionally, a new regional project for augmenting water supplies is expected to add 5,325 acre-feet of water each year, or 15% of the total.
In a normal water year, for the purposes of this plan, the District will receive 52% of its allotment from the State Water Project. This, combined with other sources, is more than enough to meet the projected demand to 2045, Marina Magana of Kennedy Jenks said.
During dry years, that imported water is the biggest variable in terms of supply. For 2021, the State Water Project will deliver only 5% of the District’s allocation, thanks to the extremely dry conditions across the state.
For a single dry year, the District’s supplies will be adequate until 2030, when it will no longer have enough to meet the increased demand, Magana said.
In the case of multiple dry years, the supplies are sufficient a little longer, assuming rebounding years in between.
In a five-year drought simulation of 2021-2025, the plan’s analysis shows the District facing shortages two of the five years, but adequate or surplus supplies in the other years.
“We anticipate that with an expansion of public information campaigns and other mechanisms and water conservation efforts, this would be able to be mitigated in the next few years,” Magana said.
The Water Shortage Contingency Plan has procedures to ensure adequate water service should supplies be reduced by up to 50%, she said.
These include several stages of voluntary and mandatory water conservation measures to reduce demand and prioritizing projects to increase supplies.
