PALMDALE — Additional water restrictions prohibiting commercial and industrial customers from watering turf that is purely decorative were approved by the Palmdale Water District, on Monday.
The District Board of Directors unanimously and without discussion approved the changes to the Mandatory Stage 2 of the District’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan. This stage, enacted, April 11, calls for a 20% reduction of water use, from 2020, with restrictions such as limiting landscape irrigation, to three days per week.
The approved changes bring the mandatory restrictions in line with State Water Resources Control Board regulations approved, earlier this month, that ban irrigation with potable water of non-functional turf in commercial, industrial or institutional locations
“The additional restriction is actually something that came down from the state Water Resources Control Board,” Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said.
The change is strictly for commercial, industrial and institutional customers.
“The is not going to impact any of our residential customers,” she said. “We are not adding any new restrictions to our residential customers.”
Exceptions to the watering restrictions are for athletic fields, turf used for recreation or for community purposes, Bolanos said.
Those exceptions were not clearly laid out before in the Mandatory Stage 2.
Additionally, the changes add an exception to the restriction that allows watering decorative turf by hand, drip or micro-irrigation, she said.
The mandated restrictions, along with a drought surcharge and reductions in the amount of water in the billing tiers that began, on June 1, are necessary to reduce the District’s water use by 3,000 acre-feet by the end of the calendar year, according to the staff report.
An acre-foot is nearly 326,000 gallons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.