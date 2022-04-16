PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved a maximum $35,000 contract with a security firm for Littlerock Dam Recreation Area for 90 days.
The contract with Lancaster-based OPSEC will help facilitate removal of the existing concession stand, part of the US Forest Service’s efforts to reopen the area to the public.
The District has been in talks with the Forest Service about reopening the area to the public, Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said, during Monday’s Board meeting. The area has been closed while the District works on a sediment removal project to increase the reservoir’s water storage capacity.
“One of the main issues is to clean up the old, leftover concession stand,” he said.
Removing the stand will facilitate the sediment removal process, allowing for the trucks coming in and out hauling away the dirt.
The agreement with the Forest Service requires the District to man the site in order to allow the former concessionaire and owner of the building to remove his property, Ly said. If the owner does not remove it, the Forest Service will.
The security firm will provide that manpower to ensure the owner may remove the property and to confirm when it is done.
OPSEC offered the lowest cost for the service from those companies the District contacted, Ly said.
The 90-day contract is expected to end, in July, allowing the District to begin sediment removal in the fall, he said.
The Littlerock Reservoir Sediment Removal Project has been in the works for some 25 years. The project calls for removing more than 1.16 million cubic yards of sediment that has built up behind the dam since 1992, reducing the water storage capacity by 500 acre-feet, according to district officials.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year, before the most recent drought reduced usage.
