PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, approved a more than $2 million contract to drill a new well to provide water for District customers.
The contract with Zim Industries, Inc. (as Bakersfield Well and Pump Co.) was the lowest responsive bid of the three bids received, according to Engineering Manager Scott Rogers.
The new well is designed to be able to pump 2,000 gallons per minute, according to the staff report.
The bid price is $2.074 million, according to the staff report. The company will perform all the work itself, without subcontractors.
It is estimated the company can start work on the well in mid-May, Rogers said.
The new well will help the District access more available groundwater during dry years, when supply from the State Water Project is limited.
For example, the District has 17,000 acre-feet of groundwater rights available to it for 2022.
However, due to limitations of its wells, the District can access only 8,000 to 11,000 acre-feet, depending on the well performance, PWD Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson II said, in a presentation to the Board, on Monday.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year before recent droughts reduced usage.
If they drill too deep the will hit Cyanide...Just like AVEK did on 50th St West and Ave H. They got ahead of themselves and started laying a block perimeter wall before the well was done...after hitting Cyanide...they ruined the water within a 1/2 (?) mile radius. Go look for yourself, the huge pipes are still there.
