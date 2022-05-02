PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved an application for a grant that could cover most of the costs of a planned Water Conservation and Education Garden.
The Board unanimously approved the application for the Disadvantaged Community Involvement Program Grant, from the state Department of Water Resources. The grant request would cover most of the $450,000 garden costs, Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said.
Bolanos spearheaded the garden effort as a means to better provide water awareness education, rather than going into schools for programs, and to show residents what they can do through landscape workshops.
It is more effective to show customers what a water-wise landscape looks like, rather than just showing photographs in a book, she said when presenting the garden plan to the Board, in 2020.
Among the features will be permeable surfaces for the hardscaping to allow water to percolate into the ground and living walls covered with drought-tolerant plants.
The project is divided into two phases. The first will include the preparation work and hard surfaces, including the in-ground arena and shade structure, while the second phase will cover the water-wise landscaping.
Last year, the District contracted with Golden Sun Enterprise for the first phase of construction.
The contract includes demolition of the area to the west of the main building, where the garden will be, and construction of planters, walkways and a wheelchair-accessible amphitheater with a stage and sunshade.
This arena will be used for educational events and workshops for schools and the public.
The project will entail removing an area of grass and replacing it with drought-tolerant landscaping and permeable hardscape, demonstrating practices the District encourages in its customers.
