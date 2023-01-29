Water Watch

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, agreed to adopt an exemption to the state’s environmental regulations in regard to building an advanced water treatment plant demonstration facility on District property near the administrative offices.

The facility will be used to prove out the processes for a full-scale treatment plant that will be used to turn recycled water into groundwater. It will be used to educate the public on the water treatment system, as well as provide data to regulators for permitting purposes.

