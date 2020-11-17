LANCASTER — Lancaster School District Superintendent Michele Bowers rushed out to the district office parking lot Monday afternoon thinking her executive secretary Jerri Munney had fallen and needed help.
Bowers stopped in disbelief, after she turned the corner and saw the crowd gathered in her honor. Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo surprised Bowers with the 2020 Los Angeles County Superintendent of the Year award.
Bowers looked at Duardo, the blue and gold balloons dancing in the slight breeze and the other dignitaries in the socially-distanced crowd. A white banner on the side of the building identified Bowers as the county’s 2020 Superintendent of the Year.
“School leaders have really been put to the test during this pandemic,” Duardo said. “And for someone to be selected during one of the most difficult years in our educational history says a lot about Dr. Bowers leadership.”
She highlighted some of the things that led to Bowers’ selection.
“From the very beginning of the pandemic, she ensured every student received the resources, the tools and anything they needed so that they continued with their educational programs,” Duardo said. “Dr. Bowers is a visionary leader. She found ways to engage students and staff. She’s utilized all of LACOE’s calls, our superintendent meetings. Every bit of support and resources available to this district, she’s taken advantage of it.”
Bowers oversees the education of some 15,000 students from preschool through eighth grade. She was instrumental in bringing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM, programs to the district. She also brought dual immersion language programs and expanded visual and performing art programs and opportunities for expanded learning.
“She successfully opened the Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering, now recognized as a California Distinguished School,” Duardo said.
Bowers has been an educator for more than 20 years, including the last nine years as superintendent of the Lancaster School District.
“This is quite an honor,” she said. “I cannot say thank you enough to everyone. But it’s definitely a result of everyone’s efforts that are here. Thank you all for everything that you do each and every day.”
Bowers admitted she was shocked to find the crowd in the parking lot. She expected to see emergency vehicles.
“It’s a surprise, but it’s an extremely wonderful honor to be recognized by my colleagues for the work that we do,” she said. “And it’s an award and a recognition that I share with everyone in the district.”
Assemblyman Tom Lackey presented Bowers with a recognition from the state Legislature.
“The innovative nature that you have in this superintendent here is something to be very proud of nationwide, not just here in our community,” he said.
Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris also presented Bowers with a certificate of recognition.
“You’re innovative, you’re strong, you’re creative … I’m just so glad to celebrate you today. We need to celebrate more educators,” he said.
Lancaster School District Board of Education President Diane Grooms noted Bowers is usually the person giving the awards.
“Giving the recondition and making sure everyone’s appreciated, all of our staff, all of our parents and our kids in our community,” she said. “But I’ll tell you one thing, she always put the kids’ needs first. We really, really appreciate her leadership, her pushing us into new directions.”
Gloria Rogers of California Credit Union presented Bowers with a $1,000 check to be used in the district.
Theion Perkins, the Antelope Valley service area chief from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, also praised Bowers’ leadership.
Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, presented Bowers with a handmade calligraphy scroll from the supervisor.
Munney said Bowers is tireless.
“I’ve never seen anybody work so hard,” she said. “And she’s unflappable. Nothing fazes her. She’s just, ‘OK, we’ll deal with it’ and she does.”
Bowers was nominated by five district administrators. The selection panel included former superintendents of the year and community partners.
The Los Angeles County Superintendent of the Year recognition program, launched in 2017, is open to all superintendents in the 80 Los Angeles County districts, with at least three years of service and who meet the following criteria:
• Leadership for Learning — creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students and families in their district.
• Communication — strength in both organizational and personal communication.
• Professionalism — commitment to improving knowledge and skills and providing professional development opportunities to administrative, instructional and support staff.
• Community Involvement — active participation in community activities and demonstrated leadership in improving local, regional and national issues.
