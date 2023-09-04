Russia Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting Monday at Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia.

 Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea amid the war won’t be restored until the West meets Moscow’s demands on its own agricultural exports.

Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed the Kremlin’s demands as a ploy to advance its own interests.

