Russian President Vladimir Putin Video addresses participants and guests of Monday’s 11th International Youth Industrial Forum “Engineers of the Future 2023” in Moscow, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as “traitors” who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin’s authority.

Putin sought to project stability, praising the rank and file mercenaries for not letting the situation descend into “bloodshed.” He said the nation had stood united, although there had been some localized signs of support for the uprising.

