Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as “traitors” who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin’s authority.
Putin sought to project stability, praising the rank and file mercenaries for not letting the situation descend into “bloodshed.” He said the nation had stood united, although there had been some localized signs of support for the uprising.
Earlier in the day, the rebellion’s leader, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, defended his short-lived insurrection. He again taunted Russia’s military, but said he hadn’t been seeking to stage a coup against Putin. On Friday, Prigozhin had called for an armed rebellion to oust the military leadership.
Putin’s address was announced by his spokesman in advance and billed by Russian state media as something that would “define the fate of Russia.” In fact, the address didn’t yield groundbreaking developments.
Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speechwriter turned political analyst, called the address weak.
“The fact that it took place indicates one thing: Putin is acutely dissatisfied with how he looked in this whole story and is trying to correct the situation,” Gallyamov wrote on Facebook.
The Kremlin also showed Putin meeting with top security, law enforcement and military officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom the uprising had tried to remove. Putin thanked members of his team for their work over the weekend. Earlier, the authorities also released a video of Shoigu reviewing troops in Ukraine.
In his first appearance since the rebellion ended, Putin spoke in a stern tone, looking tired, in a five-minute TV address to his nation near midnight. He declined to name Prigozhin, but said mutiny organizers had tried to force the group’s soldiers “to shoot their own.”
He blamed “Russia’s enemies” and said they “miscalculated.”
Western officials have been muted in their public comments on the mutiny, and President Joe Biden said Monday that the US and NATO were not involved. Speaking at the White House, Biden said he was cautious about speaking publicly because he wanted to give “Putin no excuse to blame this on the West and blame this on NATO.”
“We made clear that we were not involved, we had nothing to do with it,” he said.
Prigozhin said he had been acting to prevent the destruction of Wagner, his private military company. “We started our march because of an injustice,” he said in an 11-minute statement Monday,.
He gave no details about where he was or what his plans were.
