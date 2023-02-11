LANCASTER — A pursuit of an allegedly armed suspect came to a stop near a trailer park in the Lancaster area Thursday, leading to a standoff with the motorist who refused to exit the SUV he was driving.
It was not immediately clear where or when the chase began, or what prompted sheriff’s deputies to begin pursuing the motorist. ABC7 reported from the scene that the suspect was believed to be heavily armed.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the chase came to a halt in an open field adjacent to a trailer park near Division Street and Avenue F. At least one tire of the suspect’s SUV appeared to be missing or flattened, leaving him unable to move the vehicle.
The driver refused to come out of the SUV, and deputies amassed behind him, beginning a standoff. A sheriff’s Bearcat armored vehicle was also brought in, and was eventually driven up to the SUV’s rear bumper as deputies continued efforts to coax the man out.
