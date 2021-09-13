PALMDALE — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a robbery suspect that rammed his car into a patrol SUV following a pursuit, Saturday night, the Sheriff’s department reported.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:47 p.m., in the 200 block of East Avenue R.
The injured man, described by deputies as a Hispanic adult, was a suspect in a strong-arm robbery in Lancaster that occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
He was spotted driving a white SUV by deputies at about 7 p.m., and followed into Palmdale, where they ended the pursuit out of concern for public safety.
Deputies located the suspect shortly after, and he made a U-turn and began driving toward the patrol cars, deputies reported.
He attempted to crash into one patrol car and missed, then collided with a different one head-on, when he was shot by deputies.
According to a report by City News Service, video of the scene showed the man apparently bleeding from the head and body, and the white SUV he had driven had several bullet holes.
The video also showed deputies checking the wrist and neck of the apparently unconscious man for a pulse.
The injured suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released to be booked into custody at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, deputies reported.
The two deputies involved in the collision were injured and treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation, including separate investigations by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau, as is the procedure for any deputy-involved shooting, according to Sheriff’s department officials.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
