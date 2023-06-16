MOJAVE — Flying cars have long been thought of as a hallmark of a future society, much like those seen in “The Jetsons” cartoon.
But Scaled Composites engineer Dan Kreigh is working on one of his own.
Kreigh, who has been a pilot for 30 years and a life-long model builder, is constructing his dream project, a 190 mph, two-place roadable airplane.
He will talk about his flying car project on Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port, as part of the monthly Plane Crazy Saturday event.
Kreigh’s presentation will start at 11 a.m. in the board room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
Seating is limited and reservations are requested at info@mojavemuseum.org. Donations are requested to support the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
Kreigh has been with Scaled Composites for more than 30 years, where he has analyzed the structures of numerous composite aircraft as part of the company’s record of producing a new aircraft prototype each year.
Notably, he was the structural lead for SpaceShipOne, the vehicle that won the Ansari X Prize in 2004 as the first privately funded, crewed spacecraft. That vehicle now hangs in the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum; a replica may be found at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Legacy Park.
Kreigh also worked on the Stratolaunch, the world’s largest aircraft by wingspan in the world. The twin-fuselage behemoth has wings longer than a football field and is being used as a launch aircraft for hypersonic research.
Plane Crazy Saturday is a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly, educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
