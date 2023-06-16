Plane Crazy — Dan Kreigh

Scaled Composites engineer Dan Kreigh, seen holding his model of SpaceShipOne, will speak Saturday about his own dream project, a roadable airplane or flying car.

 Photo courtesy of the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation

MOJAVE — Flying cars have long been thought of as a hallmark of a future society, much like those seen in “The Jetsons” cartoon.

But Scaled Composites engineer Dan Kreigh is working on one of his own.

