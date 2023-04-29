California Fentanyl

Matt Capelouto, whose daughter died from a fentanyl overdose, speaks Tuesday at a news conference outside the Capitol in Sacramento. Capelouto is among dozens of protesters who called on the Assembly to hear fentanyl-related bills as tension mounts over how to address the fentanyl crisis.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Pamela Smith remembers vividly the last time she saw her only son alive.

It was 3:18 a.m. on July 3, 2016, in Fresno, and 22-year-old Jackson Smith was lying motionless on a table in an emergency room while a nurse performed chest compressions. Earlier that night, he had taken an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl, and then he stopped breathing. Within seconds of his mother entering the emergency room, he died.

