EDWARDS AFB — After 13 years, Edwards Air Force Base is preparing welcome the public back, Oct. 15 and 16, for the Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM Expo.

The open house and air show is the first for the storied base in 13 years, and will feature a full roster of aircraft in the air and on display, as well as the largest science, technology, engineering and math expo ever held by the Air Force.

