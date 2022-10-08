EDWARDS AFB — After 13 years, Edwards Air Force Base is preparing welcome the public back, Oct. 15 and 16, for the Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM Expo.
The open house and air show is the first for the storied base in 13 years, and will feature a full roster of aircraft in the air and on display, as well as the largest science, technology, engineering and math expo ever held by the Air Force.
Headlining this free event is the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, joined by a wide array of military and civilian aircraft, from the latest fighters to one-of-a-kind research aircraft.
Gates open, at 8:30 a.m., each day, and guests are encouraged to arrive early, as the gates will close by 11:30 a.m. Those not on base by that time will be turned away.
Access is through the West Gate, on Rosamond Boulevard, or the North Gate, on Highway 58. Carpooling is strongly recommended.
A free shuttle will bring visitors from the parking area to the air show flight line. There will be benches and water stations for those who chose to walk the mile from the parking to the flightline.
The STEM Expo, featuring more than 50 hand-on displays, demonstrations and speakers, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., each day of the show.
Flying begins each day at 11 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m.; the air show closes at 4 p.m., each day.
Admission and parking is free, although VIP ticket packages are available for purchase on the air show website, www.avairshow.com
Guests are recommended to bring comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, ear plugs, folding lawn chairs, cameras and refillable water bottles, as water filling stations will be available. Guests may bring bags up to 17.5 inches high and 13 inches wide. Bags will be searched.
No outside food may be brought in; several food and drink vendors will be on-site. While vendors will accept cash, it is strongly discouraged in favor of card and contactless payment.
Visitors may not bring weapons of any kind, including pocket knives; outside alcoholic beverages; ice chests or coolers that are not medically necessary; pets, other than service animals; glass containers; bicycles, roller skates, scooters, skateboards or hoverboards; personal drones; lasers or laser pointers; large umbrellas, canopies or beach coverings; and federally banned substances, such as narcotics.
Volunteers are still needed to help make the event a success. Registration may be completed through the website.
