CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council heard from residents regarding a proposal to increase the number of retail cannabis outlets allowed in the city, but stated from the outset they would not take action on the item, Tuesday night.
The proposal was submitted by Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto, in response to a request by some on the Council to review the cannabis ordinance. No member of the Council, nor Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, who was absent, had specifically requested to increase the cannabis outlets, he said.
The agenda item was “setting the table,” he said, for directions to staff for further action in regards to revising the ordinance.
“This is a little ahead of ourselves, as far as I’m concerned,” Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said.
The changes proposed in the item, Tuesday, would increase the number of retail storefront cannabis outlets by five times, from the two allowed under current regulations to 10. It also proposed doubling the number of delivery-only retail operations allowed, from 10 to 20.
The city has two storefront outlets operating, and four delivery outlets.
During the nearly one hour of public testimony, the opinions offered were evenly split between those in favor of an increase in outlets and those opposed.
Those in favor — many in the industry — felt the expansion of the local industry was necessary to increase the badly-needed tax revenues, which the city is counting on to remove the need for the special parcel tax that is currently vital to the city’s budget.
Anthony Espinola, who owns a delivery cannabis outlet, supported expansion, stating it would benefit consumers.
“We’re talking about increasing competition — great!” he said.
Jason Meister, who also owns Master Extracts, a cannabis manufacturing firm, said he felt there was room for more outlets. In comparison, he cited at least 16 alcohol outlets in the city, which don’t seem to be diluting their customer base.
One resident said more storefronts were needed for those who use cannabis for medical purposes and need local access where they can learn about the different types of uses.
Those opposed argued the additional outlets are not necessary and would only decrease the profits of each by diluting the consumer base.
Several noted that the availability of delivery cannabis outlet licenses under the current limit suggests there is not a greater need.
“There is not a scintilla of evidence that supports increasing the number (of retailers),” resident Al Hutson said.
Amanda Adolf, who owns one of the already operating storefront cannabis outlets and opposes increasing the number allowed, submitted a 15-page report providing statistics on the number of retail cannabis outlets per capita in other cities, among other figures, to support her belief that the city can not support additional outlets.
With the six active outlets, the city has one outlet for every 2,495 people, already more than seven times the national average, she said.
“You’re creating a crashing market. The more retails you had, every single other prior retailer is being cannibalized,” she said. “It’s not increasing revenue to the city.”
Ron Hogan, a resident of Wonder Acres on the city’s far west side, said that neighborhood, near Highway 14, is one frequently cited as ripe for such development. However, the neighborhood already has problems with rising crime and is a great distance for police response, problems he feels will only increase with cannabis outlets nearby.
Supporters have frequently claimed that outlets near highways surrounding Cal City would provide a customer base of travelers, expanding it beyond local residents. That claim is disputed by opponents.
Members of the public and the Council requested documentation showing how the city and the area market could support increased retail cannabis outlets before any decision is made to change the number allowed.
Resident Ron Smith requested the matter be brought to voters in the form of a ballot measure. The public has not had this type of formal method to weigh in on cannabis in Cal City, he said.
“That would certainly avoid a lot of division in our community,” he said.
Council members supported the idea of bringing the matter before voters.
