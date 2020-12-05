PALMDALE — It’s time again for the annual survey to assess the Antelope Valley community’s perception of its relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The community survey is mandated under a 2015 civil rights settlement between the US Department of Justice and the Los Angeles County.
The survey asks more than two dozen questions involving the relationship between Antelope Valley residents and the Sheriff’s Department, which the Justice Department concluded in 2013 conducted unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures, predominantly against African-Americans and to a lesser degree against Latinos in the Antelope Valley.
Additionally, the Department of Justice concluded there was evidence of discrimination against African Americans in the enforcement of the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8.
The survey is conducted by a team of researchers from UCLA. Dr. Angie Wolf and Joseph Brann serve as lead monitors for the settlement agreement.
“The survey is a part of our department’s ongoing effort to improve in any way necessary and achieve the shared goal of fairness, equality and justice,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
According to the most recent report released in September, 43% of participants reported agreeing or strongly agreeing that they have confidence in the sheriff’s department deputies compared to the previous year, where 62% agreed or strongly agreed.
Antelope Valley residents can complete the survey online at https://sisylana.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MFII6LafXt2Mp7
