LANCASTER — The public is invited to a potluck community picnic on Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Community Park in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month.
It is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the park, 43063 10th St. West.
Main meals and drinks will be provided. The public is welcome to bring shareable side dishes. The event is organized by the families of Gabriel Fernandez, Anthony Avalos and Noah Cuatro. The young boys grew up in different parts of the Antelope Valley but their brutal deaths within a six-year span, from May 2013 to June 2019, have forever tied them together.
Child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami will do the grilling — hot dogs, hamburgers and carne asada.
“He’s an amazing man and he has a beautiful soul and he keeps us united and he keeps us together,” Olivia Rubio, Fernandez’s aunt, said. “That’s the love that we all have and it’s such a beautiful bond.”
That bond born out of the tragedies of three families who did not know each other previously is meaningful to Rubio. They reunite when they can. They go to court; they do protests and other events.
“When we do our barbecue event, this is a beautiful event because we gather and we talk and do more things and we plan more stuff together as a family,” she said. “We continue to keep their names up there and we will always keep their legacy going.”
The goal in hosting the picnic is to raise awareness to the community about child abuse.
“If they want to speak with us, if they want to know more about the awareness and how to help out and get more information, they could always stop by and speak to us,” Rubio said. “We could give them any kind of information that we could help them and their families out with.”
Fernandez, 8, was routinely beaten, tortured, starved, bound, gagged and forced to sleep inside a cabinet until his May 24, 2013 death. His mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of her son in February 2018. She also admitted to a special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture.
Her plea came two months after a downtown Los Angeles jury recommended that her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre be sentenced to death for the boy’s killing. Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in the state in March 2019.
Avalos, 10, died on June 21, 2018. His mother Heather Maxine Barron and her boyfriend Kareem Ernesto Leiva were convicted in March of his torture and murder. They will be sentenced on April 25.
Cuatro, 4, died on July 6, 2019. A grand jury indicted his parents, Ursula Elaine Juarez and Jose Maria Cuatro Jr., on one count each murder and torture in January 2020. One jury will hear the cases for both defendants. The trial is expected to take place this September or October.
