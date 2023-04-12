Child Abuse Awareness Month picnic

The families of Gabriel Fernandez, Anthony Avalos and Noah Cuatro are joined by Antelope Valley residents for the 2021 community picnic in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month. This year’s event is Saturday.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The public is invited to a potluck community picnic on Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Community Park in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

It is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the park, 43063 10th St. West.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.