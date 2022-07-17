PALMDALE — Los Angeles Department of Regional Planning will hold five regional virtual workshops to collect public input to help with the development of the Countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which will provide community-focused fire protection and response strategies for all unincorporated at-risk communities.
The Wildfire Protection Plan will identify and prioritize potential vegetation treatment projects or project areas identified through the Wildfire Risk Assessment, Unified Land Management Plan, stakeholder input and existing conditions evaluations, according to a description.
The Wildfire Protection Plan will also include region-specific risk assessment information and action plan.
Individuals need participate in only one workshop. The virtual workshops will be replicated to cover different regions of the county.
The workshops are scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., over five Wednesdays, starting July 27, with the Santa Monica Mountains.
The Antelope Valley, including Antelope Acres and Littlerock, is scheduled for Aug. 3.
The high country, listed as Acton, Agua Dulce, Anaverde, Bouquet Canyon, Elizabeth Lake and Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Juniper Hills. Kagel Canyon, Leona Valley, Pearblossom, Three Points-Liebre Mountain and Wrightwood, is scheduled for Aug. 24.
A survey to collect baseline community information on wildfire risk and protection knowledge is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/6FNL6SJ
The survey closes, on July 31.
Visit planning.lacounty.gov/site/climate/ccwpp/ to register for a workshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.