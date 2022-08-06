PALMDALE — Palmdale residents are invited to provide their input for transportation improvements in the city that will improve traffic safety, mobility and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through amenities that make using transportation other than cars safer and more enjoyable.
The city is developing a Sustainable Transportation Plan to meet these goals, with an emphasis on transportation modes that are affordable and either low-emission, energy-efficient or electric.
To gather residents’ input, the city is holding a series of public workshops, this month.
The first is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
The next will also be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
In addition to these in-person workshops, a virtual workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., on Aug. 16. Visit www.PalmdaleSTP.com to sign up for the virtual session.
A survey is also available on the website to provide input, as well as a map to mark where improvements such as signs and signals, transit hubs and bike share opportunities are needed.
Examples of sustainable transportation projects include: first/last mile projects for connectivity; safe routes to schools and parks; protected bike lanes; complete sidewalks with streetscape; accessible and welcoming transit hubs; more visible signs and signals; traffic calming measures; designated carpool loading areas; and bike share programs/stations.
The Sustainable Transportation Plan is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.
