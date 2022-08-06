PALMDALE — Palmdale residents are invited to provide their input for transportation improvements in the city that will improve traffic safety, mobility and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through amenities that make using transportation other than cars safer and more enjoyable.

The city is developing a Sustainable Transportation Plan to meet these goals, with an emphasis on transportation modes that are affordable and either low-emission, energy-efficient or electric.

