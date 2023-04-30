LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster wants public input on the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve Gateway Accessibility and Beautification Project.
“This project will affect the safe routes to school surrounding Nancy Cory Elementary, so, parents, listen up,” a statement from the city said.
The project will create or upgrade meandering, landscaped sidewalks with curb cuts and crosswalks; create wider, buffered bike lanes; create a beautified gateway entrance to the Prime Desert Woodland; and add more on-street parking.
“Your feedback is essential to help us create a welcoming and accessible environment for everyone,” the city statement said.
