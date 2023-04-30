Prime Desert Woodland Preserve survey

Prime Desert Woodland Preserve, shown here after snowfall in November 2019, is the subject of a project to upgrade its sidewalks, bike lanes, entrance and parking.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster wants public input on the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve Gateway Accessibility and Beautification Project.

“This project will affect the safe routes to school surrounding Nancy Cory Elementary, so, parents, listen up,” a statement from the city said.

