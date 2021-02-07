LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation held a public forum on the proposed new park amenities at Stephen Sorensen Park during a Zoom meeting on Thursday.
There will be three main project sites at the park that will implement a skatepark, gazebo, a fitness zone and additional shade structures.
Mary Hannah, president of the Lake Los Angele Park Association Board of Directors said the addition of the skatepark will be a lifesaver for a number of children in the community.
“I’ve seen kids skateboarding through the middle of Avenue O,” she said. “We’ve only been hearing how kids, certain families are really looking forward to this. I’m incredibly pleased and grateful and working with LA County.”
Clement Lau from Los Angeles County parks department said they received a lot of compliments from the students at Littlerock High School on the project.
“Quite frankly through these processes, you don’t often hear the voices of the youth,” he said. “I think, to me personally, it was refreshing to hear from the students,”
Stormy Hope, the corresponding secretary for the Lake Los Angeles Rural Town Council, said the Council has always encouraged the residents to be involved with the park so they can make it all work.
“This is so exciting,” she said. “I have been involved with watching the skatepark from the time that the park first started. That was the only reason that they wanted the park was to have the skatepark, and all this time later, we’re finally getting it. So, it’s very exciting to me.”
The first project site, Area 1, will include the skatepark, which will be approximately 25,000 square feet and will be on the backside of the gymnasium. The addition of the skatepark will increase the park side by almost 0.57 acres.
A shade structure will be put in Area 2 where the existing playground structure resides.
Area 3 will consist of a gazebo measuring 2,500 square feet, and a 1,600 concrete slab for a fitness zone and shade structure.
The project is in its 30-day public review period, which started on Jan. 14 and will end on Feb. 12. Public comments are still being taken until the end of the review period where all comments and responses will be included in the final Initial Study / Mitigate Negative Declaration for the proposed project.
Visit https://www.lakelapark.org/home for details or bilingual information about the proposed park improvements.
Email Jui Ing Chin at jchien@parks.lacounty.gov to submit comments or responses to the proposed improvements.
