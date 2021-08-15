LANCASTER — The independent Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission will host a public hearing to collect public input to help redraw supervisorial district lines for the next 10 years on Aug. 22 in the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre.
The in-person/virtual meeting is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. The theater is at 3041 West Ave. K.
The commission will present a brief overview of how the redistricting process differs from past practices as well as legal considerations, outreach efforts, public outreach and a timeline.
In the past, the Board of Supervisors appointed an advisory Boundary Redistricting Committee to study proposed changes to the boundaries and could make revisions before adopting the final redistricted boundaries. The independent 14-member LA County Citizens Redistricting Commission came about due to a new state law, Senate Bill 958, which passed in 2016.
According to the 2020 census results released last Thursday by the US Census Bureau, Los Angeles County remains the largest county in the United States with more than 10 million residents. The county’s population grew by 2% over the past decade, adding 195,404 residents, according to the census data.
The commission’s goal is to adopt supervisorial districts that are generally equal in population — about two million people per district — based on the new census data. The commission must also account for fairness in regard to race and ethnicity; not splitting cities, neighborhoods and communities of interest; and having compact districts.
The Aug. 22 public hearing will be the commission’s 10th community of interest public hearing this summer. A community of interest is defined as “a contiguous population that shares common social and economic interests that should be included within a single district for purposes of its effective and fair representation,” according to the commission’s website. There will be two more meetings in September for a total of 12.
The commission received 2020 census data last week. A mapping software vendor is currently uploading the data into a mapping tool. The commission is expected to offer training and the mapping tool to the public later this month so that the public can submit their maps for the commission’s consideration.
The deadline to adopt new boundaries is Dec. 15. If the commission does not adopt the final maps by that date then the federal courts are assigned the responsibility.
To listen only or attend the hearing virtually, visit https://redistricting.lacounty.gov/public-hearings/ for details. The hearing will also be available to view on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/LACountyRedistricting/.
To sign up or submit public comments for the public hearing visit https://redistricting.lacounty.gov/virtual-meetings/
