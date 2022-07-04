A virtual public hearing for a proposed fee increase for the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will be held at 4 p.m., on Tuesday.
The assessment, currently about $6 to $7.50 per property, would be increased to $10.50 annually for the typical single-family household under the proposal.
Residents within the District were mailed ballots regarding the fee hike, in May. The virtual public hearing is the opportunity to provide more input on the fee increase.
Contact Leann@avmosquito.org to request the Zoom link for the hearing.
Ballots must be received at the District by the end of the public hearing. There will be designated drop-off person at the District office, 42624 Sixth St. East, in Lancaster, at the time of the public hearing.
The balloting results will be announced at a special meeting, on July 13.
The District was established, in 1958, as a public health agency. It provides year-round mosquito and vector control services to more than 287 square miles of the Valley, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Quartz Hill and surrounding unincorporated areas.
It is responsible for monitoring and controlling disease-carrying mosquitos, such as the native species that spread West Nile virus and the more threatening Aedes species, which can carry such diseases as yellow fever, dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus.
As a special district, it is funded through a small portion of property tax revenues and a separate annual special assessment. The existing property tax and assessment revenues no longer cover the District’s costs, officials said, especially as the invasive Aedes mosquitos require even greater efforts to control.
“It’s not feasible for us to maintain the same level of service with the income we’re getting,” Community Outreach Specialist Brenna Bates-Grubb said.
If approved, the new assessment would allow the District to hire two new technicians to help it address the invasive Aedes mosquito threat.
Visit www.avmosquito.org for details on the District or the proposed increase.
