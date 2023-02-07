PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, today, to collect stakeholder input on draft trustee area maps, as part of the District’s transition from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system.
The draft maps were first published on the District’s website, last month. On Jan. 17, demographer Douglas Johnson gave a presentation on the California Voting Rights Act and the composition of the three draft by-trustee area maps, which are identified as tan, green or orange.
The Board held a public hearing following Johnson’s presentation to collect public input. The draft maps were not revised following the hearing. Today’s hearing is the second of two required, following the release of the draft maps.
Johnson will again present the proposed maps at today’s hearing.
The three proposed maps divide Keppel’s estimated population of 21,854 people into five relatively equal trustee areas. Each of the maps preserves the five Board members’ seats with no overlap. The draft maps meet the legal requirement of less than 10% of total population deviation. The total population deviation for the tan map is 2.95%, the total population deviation for the green map is 2.95% and the total population deviation for the orange map is 3.50%.
The Board initiated the transition to a by-trustee area election system, last fall, after attorney Kevin Shenkman sent a demand letter to the District on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries. They allege that Keppel’s at-large election system is racially polarized and dilutes the minority vote in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
Under an at-large election system, all registered voters within the District’s boundaries can vote for any candidate. Under a by-trustee area election system, only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area.
The map adoption hearing is expected to be held, on March 21. However, that is not the final step in the process. The Board will adopt a resolution to initiate a proposal to the Los Angeles County Committee on School Organization. The committee will hold a public hearing to define and establish trustee areas within the District, as well as a proposal to hold by-trustee area elections beginning in November 2024.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m., in the Boardroom at the District office, 34004 128th St. East, Pearblossom.
