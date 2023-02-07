PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, today, to collect stakeholder input on draft trustee area maps, as part of the District’s transition from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system.

The draft maps were first published on the District’s website, last month. On Jan. 17, demographer Douglas Johnson gave a presentation on the California Voting Rights Act and the composition of the three draft by-trustee area maps, which are identified as tan, green or orange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.