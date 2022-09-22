LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the fatal shooting at a Lancaster bar and grill, early Sunday morning, which killed one man and critically injured another.
Stephen Bain, 30, of Los Angeles, was killed in the shooting, reported at about 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, at the Xalisco Bar and Grill in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where he had reportedly attended a concert.
