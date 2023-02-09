LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff Station’s Community Advisory Committee is requesting the public’s help in choosing the top five topics from a pre-selected list for an upcoming CAC Town Hall meeting.
The town hall is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., March 7, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The proposed topics are settlement agreement, police use of force, domestic violence, homeless problem, terminology, mental health, Neighborhood Watch, compliments/complaints, traffic and body-worn cameras. The survey will be available for two weeks.
The five topics with the most votes will be presented at the town hall meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.