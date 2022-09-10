Sept. 11 services

PALMDALE — Public safety agencies will come together with members of the community, on Sunday, to remember those lost, on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as others lost in the line of duty.

The annual Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., at the Antelope Valley Mall’s main entrance adjoining the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes monument to local law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

