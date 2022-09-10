PALMDALE — Public safety agencies will come together with members of the community, on Sunday, to remember those lost, on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as others lost in the line of duty.
The annual Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., at the Antelope Valley Mall’s main entrance adjoining the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes monument to local law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.
The mall is at 1233 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
The 2,977 victims of the terrorist attacks, 21 years ago, include 412 firefighters, police officers and other emergency service workers.
Participating in the ceremony will be representatives of public safety agencies, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, the US Forest Service and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Capt. Ron Shaffer, commander of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, will lead the proceedings.
In addition to the nearly 3,000 people lost in the Sept. 11 attacks, Sunday’s ceremony will honor local fallen heroes, members of law enforcement, firefighters and other services who have died in the line of duty.
Memorial wreaths will be laid at the pillars in the courtyard’s Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes monument, each representing a different public safety agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.