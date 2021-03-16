PALMDALE — From new water fountains to new exterior paint to Future Learning Environments to makerspaces and kitchen modernizations, Palmdale School District has seen improvements at each of its school sites since local voters passed the $80 million Measure PSD Bond Measure in November 2016, and the Board approved a Facilities Master Plan in 2017.
Proceeds from Measure DD, the $220 million Bond Measure passed by local voters in 2012, also covered project costs.
“With the Facilities Master Plan, Palmdale has been able to focus on repairing, improving and beautifying our schools,” Superintendent Raul Maldonado wrote in an email. “We are very proud of all the hundreds of project that we have been able to complete based on need, equity and the Palmdale Promise.”
Phase I implementation started in 2018 and was completed this year. The completed projects include Chaparral Prep Academy, which went from the lowest-rated campus facilities-wise, to the best, following an estimated $12.9 million total modernization.
The District also replaced old water fountains on school campuses with new freeze-resistant fountains equipped with bottle fillers. All school campuses also received new exterior paint jobs.
Manzanita, Tumbleweed, Desert Rose, Ocotillo and Summerwind elementary schools received new data and power upgrades. Cactus and SAGE magnet academies and Cimarron, Desert Rose, Joshua Hills, Manzanita, Mesquite, Ocotillo, Palm Tree, Summerwind and Tumbleweed elementary schools, got kitchen modernizations.
Eight schools got anywhere from four to 16 classrooms transformed into Future Learning Environments and six campuses got new makerspaces and parent rooms. Six campuses got new playgrounds and other amenities such as shade structures and tracks.
Projects under construction include science and pathway laboratories at Cactus Magnet Academy and Los Amigos Dual Immersion School and makerspaces and parent rooms at Tamarisk, Yucca, Mesquite and Tumbleweed elementary schools and Desert Willow Magnet Academy.
The District has more projects in the planning and design stages, including carpet replacement, playground equipment and traffic improvements. The current project phase is expected to be completed by 2023.
“The Palmdale Facilities Master Plan has been our vision, mission and road map in making sure all schools benefit equitably. Initially, the facilities master plan was written to close the facilities gap between our schools. Older schools needed additional funding, attention and planning. Today, all of our schools are beautiful, welcoming and ready for students to return,” Maldonado wrote.
The District is ahead of schedule due to campus closures over the past year for safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The closures allowed our contractors to work without any disruptions,” Maldonado said. “We were able to approve projects which otherwise would have been scheduled during the summer.”
The District hired Pasadena-based consultant High Performance Learning Environments Inc. in 2016 to provide facility master planning services to assist the district with the preparation of a comprehensive master plan to modernize school facilities with 21st century learning environments.
“Since the District started down this path, the District’s completed over 200 projects at every single school in the district and really made a positive impact on the interaction with the environment that the students have,” HPLE founder and Principal Jaime Ortiz said.
