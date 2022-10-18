PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will consider a proposed resolution, today, to initiate the switch to a by-trustee area election system after Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman sent the District a letter alleging the District’s at-large election system violated the California Voting Rights Act and diluted the influence of Latino voters.
Shenkman sent the letter, dated Sept. 15, to the Palmdale School District challenging the Board’s at-large election system,
The law allows Shenkman to collect $30,000 for each letter he sends.
Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District, the Antelope Valley’s smallest school district, switched from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system, earlier this year, in time for the Nov. 8 election. Hughes-Elizabeth Lake’s Board of Education decided to be proactive and move toward the election system transition, last year, without any threat or lawsuit, former Superintendent Lori Slaven wrote in an email.
The Malibu attorney successfully sued the City of Palmdale, which was forced to switch to council districts, in 2016. Shenkman sent similar letters to the Antelope Valley Union High School District and Antelope Valley Community College District. Both districts held their first by-trustee area elections, in November 2018.
