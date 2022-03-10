PALMDALE — Some 123 Palmdale School District classified employees rallied outside the District office, Tuesday afternoon, to call for an equitable salary increase as well as protest against the District contracting out paraprofessional positions.
The District’s classified employees are represented by California School Employees Association Chapter 296.
Anna Maria Osborn, Labor Relations representative for the California School Employees Association Fresno field office, estimated about 200 people marched outside the District office. That figure includes the 123 CSEA employees who signed up as well as volunteers, family members and friends
Osborn filed an unfair practice charge against the District, last November, with the state Public Employment Relations Board.
According to the document, the District, in 2018, reduced new hires in paraprofessional positions to 5.75 hours, which is not enough for the employees to qualify for benefits. That leads to a high turnover rate, Osborn said. She added the District subsequently has to contract out to fill the vacant positions.
“If we give them benefits and at least a minimum of six hours, they don’t move around; they stay,” Osborn said.
The District and CSEA Chapter 296 are scheduled for negotiations, on Tuesday, for salary and benefits for next year’s contract. The Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association agreed to a 3% ongoing salary increase and 2% one-time salary bonus, Osborn said.
“That is not what CSEA wants because we’re being impacted by our hourly rates so a bonus doesn’t help us,” Osborn said. “What we’re asking for is a four (percent) straight across to all of our members and I feel like they don’t want to because they already closed PETA at three and two.”
The District has a large number of vacant paraprofessional positions that it cannot fill. The District is not contracting out for any positions that would be taken by a CSEA member.
“We’re only contracting out for failed subs in situations where we have special education students that would be in violation of their (Individualized Education Program),” Ryan Beardsley, assistant superintendent of Human Resources for Palmdale School District said.
For example, that would be a special education student whose IEP requires a one-on-one aide.
In regard to paraprofessionals hours, the District has not changed hours in years and is looking for ways to incentivize paraprofessionals and instructional assistants, Beardsley said. He added the District has negotiated multiple times with the union in regard to the paraprofessional positions.
“We’re kind of between a rock and a hard place,” he said.
He added the District has to contract out to fill the positions on a substitute basis to avoid violating a student’s IEP and subjecting itself to a potential lawsuit.
“We’re subbing substitutes that we can’t get,” Beardsley said.
Classified employees later addressed the Board during the meeting.
“I’m here to demand to be made whole,” nurse Maria Ishoo said, during public comments at the meeting. “I’m here to demand to equity for all classified so that we can give the kind of quality work that our students and their families deserve.”
“We want reliable and fair wages,” employee Kathy Seraile said, adding they want to be treated with dignity and respect.
CSEA Chapter 296 President Helena Perkins also addressed the Board.
“CSEA has clearly stated that we want nothing more than what is deserved — a livable wage, not minimum wage,” Perkins said.
She added that although most of them make more than $15 an hour, given inflation, gas and other costs such as utilities, their wages are closer to minimum wage.
“We are asking the District to engage in fair bargaining, conclude the negotiations and execute CSEA’s request,” Perkins said, adding they are ready to make a deal.
