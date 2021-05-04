PALMDALE — Palmdale School District debuted its bilingual one-hour radio program, “Palmdale PROMISE Live/La PROMESA de Palmdale en Vivo,” on Monday with Superintendent Raul Maldonado as the first guest.
“If you ask me it was fantastic,” Maldonado said in a telephone call Monday afternoon. “I felt very comfortable in talking about all the great things that we have going on in Palmdale.”
Program host Salvador Villanueva is a seven-year radio veteran. Locally, he has produced “El Depertar de Nuestra Comunidad” and currently produces “Panorama Educativo.” He is familiar face in the community, as he has been the coordinator and host of the Cinco de Mayo Festival and the emcee for the Tamale Festival. He has also written articles for Spanish newspapers covering a variety of topics, the District announced in a release.
Maldonado said Villanueva is an easy person to communicate with and he made him feel comfortable on the air.
“I think Salvador makes me feel like a I’m a regular on the airwaves, but I’m really not,” he said. “I’m passionate about the ‘Palmdale PROMISE,’ telling the story of the ‘Palmdale PROMISE’ is my forté.”
Many of the District’s parents commute to Los Angeles each workday, so Maldonado hopes they will tune in to the show during their commute to get information about the district and its programs.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 health regulations, only Villanueva can be in the studio. Guests, as well as members of the public, will call in to contribute.
The show will focus on the various programs and services offered by the Palmdale School District. Today’s guests, Cassandra Ziskind and Emidio Garcia, will discuss the how, when and why of enrolling students. Wednesday’s show will feature Sonia Salcedo, who will talk about the dual immersion programs available to all students. On Thursday, the guest will be Danielle Watson from the Early Childhood Education Department, who will discuss the goals and benefits of the program. On Friday, the guest speaker is Kathya Arriaran-Buono, the new principal of Palmdale Academy Charter High School, who will talk about the school.
This is the first time a school district has produced its own daily radio show in the Antelope Valley.
“It’s to have our own brand but also to tell the story of the Palmdale School District and who’s best to tell the story? I think it’s us,” Maldonado said. “It’s our employees who are all about the heart and the why and making sure that our parents are connected.”
Since the pandemic started last year, the District has had many requests from parents for additional information. Some parents do not have a computer yet or do not know how to use the District’s website.
“Many of them also speak Spanish so this is a way to reach them,” Maldonado said.
Future shows will feature parents, students, events and some of the award-winning personnel from the district.
The show airs from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday on Hermosa radio KUTY 1470 AM. The program is presented in a bilingual format so both Spanish and English-speaking listeners can join the conversations. People can call in by dialing 661-538-1470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.