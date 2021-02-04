PALMDALE — Palmdale School District families who want to pursue a dual immersion language program for their students will have more options.
Acting without discussion or dissent, the District’s Board of Education unanimously agreed on Tuesday to add Desert Rose, Manzanita, Tamarisk and Tumbleweed elementary schools to be designated as additions to the list of dual language schools as schools or programs of choice in the district lottery.
In order to fully implement one dual immersion program at six school sites, all dual immersion plaza sites need to be added to the program/site lottery with boundary areas determined for the campuses to help maximize access to the dual immersion program.
The District has successful, award-winning programs at its dual immersion schools, Dos Caminos and Los Amigos.
“The placing of all six in the lottery also helps provide access to more students desiring the dual program,” according to the District.
No current lottery language exists with the additional Plaza schools included within it. This program lottery does not affect Palmdale Learning Plaza, as it is the only site offering the International Baccalaureate program.
