PALMDALE — Palmdale officials are asking for residents’ input on its plan for addressing homelessness in the city with a series of public meetings beginning tonight.
Tonight’s meeting will be held at The Highlands Church, 39625 20th St. West.
The next meeting will be on March 14 at Victory Outreach Palmdale Christian Church, 37419 25th St. East, and the third will be on March 27 at Antelope Valley Youth Build, 38626 Ninth St. East.
All meetings begin at 6 p.m.
City officials are seeking input on a broad range of issues in dealing with the city’s unhoused population, with the goal of gaining feedback on what residents and service providers want to see in the city’s homeless plan.
According to the 2022 Los Angeles County homeless count, the most recent data available, Palmdale has 309 unhoused people within its boundaries. The Antelope Valley as a whole has a homeless population of 4,598, according to 2022 figures.
The city presented a five-year plan to prevent and combat homelessness in 2018, with the intention of updating and modifying the plan as needed and reviewing it in 2023, the end of the five-year period.
The plan was created with the cooperation of partner organizations providing services, public input gathered through a series of meetings, as well as a survey of local unhoused persons by trained volunteers.
I will repeat myself....I let a homeless man (Roman) stay in my garage for almost a year...I watched how he rolled. Want to know what "wrecked" Roman..? When his was around fourteen his father who was a game warden for the state of California, died on the job. Roman at the age of fourteen (? appx) starting receiving ""survivors benefits"" Roman was entitled to the benefits...but what those benefits did... was to teach Roman that money comes easy, no need to work for it. So now at age 42 Roman has no work ethic. I asked Roman..."don't you worry about tomorrow" he said "No". Roman has 13 children...that he does not support...and when Christmas came around not one of them asked him to come to dinner...his lack of concern for his family.. was returned by his children. Roman had Christmas dinner with us (no charge whatsoever lol lol). I hooked Roman up with a job, working with a good friend of mine that was a mason. The bar was set pretty low for Roman (again I knew how he rolled) and Roman did "meh" Ok on the job... showing no concern for earning a living, or getting ahead in life. Roman is like family to me...but I know Roman cares about one person and one person only...."Himself". Roman wanting to get high (as most homeless people do) went into town when the CoVid pandemic was just getting started...I told him you are not coming back and infecting my family if you go into town. When he came back in about a week...I did not open my gates...I told Roman.."A friend is someone that knows everything about you, and still loves you...I am your friend Roman..But sorry... kick rocks because you are not coming onto my property....Roman lived in my garage for one year...I did my part...because talk is cheap, and donating is easy (kinda)...I stood and delivered....and to this day, I miss the times I would spend with Roman. There are quite a few people making a good living off assisting the Homeless....Do you really think they want to fix it...and be out of a Job....Sheeple.
