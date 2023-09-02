Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the US Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Nordean has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the riot.

 Associated Press files

WASHINGTON — A one-time leader in the Proud Boys far-right extremist group was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, tying the record for the longest sentence in the attack.

Ethan Nordean was one of five members convicted of spearheading an attack on the US Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

