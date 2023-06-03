California Pride Protest

Los Angeles police officers separate groups of protesters and counterprotesters Friday outside the Saticoy Elementary School in Los Angeles, which has become a flashpoint for Pride month events across the state.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Police officers separated groups of protesters and counterprotesters Friday outside a Los Angeles elementary school that has become a flashpoint for Pride month events across the state.

People protesting a planned Pride assembly outside the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Saticoy Elementary School wore T-shirts emblazoned with “Leave our kids alone” — and carried signs with slogans such as “Parental Choice Matters” and “No Pride in Grooming.” Tensions at the school have been rising since last month, when a social media page was created to urge parents to keep their children home Friday, the day of the planned assembly.

