PALMDALE — “Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Mike Garcia has got to go!”
These were the words chanted by protesters during a cold and windy Friday evening as residents caravaned in protest against US Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, for California’s 25th District, which includes much of the Antelope Valley.
Ruth Sanchez, president of the American Civil Liberties Union Antelope Valley Chapter, said they were out protesting to make sure Garcia heard their voices on issues that need to be addressed in the community because of his refusal to meet with those he was voted to represent.
“We want to make sure that he hears us one way or another,” she said.
Members from various organizations including Our Revolution, Progressive Democrats of America, the ACLU and the Dolores Huerta Foundation gathered as simultaneous protests occurred at Garcia’s Santa Clarita office as well as Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s office in Bakersfield.
Waunette Cullors, a trustee for the Keppel Union School District Board and councilwoman for the Littlerock Rural Town Council, said she has tried getting in contact with Garcia by calling his office and through email.
“I’m a delegate for this district and he needs to be meeting with us even if we don’t sit on the same party,” she said. “We need to be making decisions together and he hasn’t even consulted us or talked to us or anyone.”
The protest started around 4 p.m. from Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster and caravaned through west Palmdale, honking their horns, waving their flags and signs before ending up at Garcia’s Palmdale office at 1008 West Ave. M-14.
Protesters gathered in front of Garcia’s office or sat in their parked cars as they listened to the lineup of speakers touching on various subjects such as immigration, education, COVID relief and disproportion of representation of the communities of color in the Antelope Valley.
Sanchez said that Garcia seems to be only representing the Republican Party and not the people of his district.
“The Antelope Valley is 60% Latino, and he’s not representing us,” she said. “He’s only capitalizing on the fact that he is Latino and he’s hiding behind that.”
Sanchez also questioned why Santa Clarita has a large vaccination site, but Garcia hasn’t made the effort to get one open in the Antelope Valley.
“Now they’re talking about opening the (Antelope Valley) fairgrounds, but that still leaves out Lake Los Angeles and Littlerock, which are the predominant Black and brown communities.”
Our Revolution Antelope Valley Chapter Lead Wade Alexander said they were out collaborating in solidarity with the other organizations because Garcia is not meeting with his constituents and is supporting legislation that is harming the community.
“(Garcia) voted against the Equality Act, which would have given LGBT people equal rights and that’s an outrage,” he said. “As an LGBT person, that meant something to me, and he voted against that.”
Cullors said one of the things that concerns her about Garcia is his alliance with former president Donald Trump.
“As an African-American woman, to me, you’re showing that you’re not even for equality or equal rights,” she said. “We are well over 70% Latino and people of color. So voting against our well-being as far as education, jobs, health, all those things is not taking into account who we are and what our area is in need of.”
Sanchez said there are more protests to come against Mike Garcia as well as state Sen. Scott Wilk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.