Pride Protests

Conservative groups and LGBTQ+ rights supporters protest Tuesday as police try to maintain order outside the Glendale Unified School District offices in Glendale. Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the district headquarters.

 Associated Press

GLENDALE — Protesters briefly scuffled and punches flew Tuesday as a Glendale school district decided whether to recognize June as Pride month.

Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the Glendale Unified School District headquarters, split between those who support or oppose exposing youngsters to LGBTQ+ issues in schools.

