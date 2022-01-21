LANCASTER — Protesters marked sexually violent predator Lawtis Donald Rhoden’s placement in a 1,458 square-foot house in unincorporated east Lancaster with noise and signs, on Thursday afternoon, as the convicted felon marked his first day in the Antelope Valley.
An Orange County judge approved Rhoden’s placement at 48040 25th St. East late last year. He was supposed to be in the house by Jan. 3. He arrived, sometime Wednesday night, according to the demonstrators. The convicted felon is under the supervision of the state-funded company, Liberty Healthcare.
The delay apparently had to do with improvements to the property before Rhoden could move in. The property has a new wooden fence around the house inside a chain-link fence.
“The judge mandated he have a six-foot security chain-link fence surrounding the whole property, and as you can see, it’s not,” Littlerock resident Mary Jeters said. “These gates are just about falling over.”
The property owner also had to remove about 20 trailers on the southern end of the property.
Rhoden is the second sexually violent predator to be placed in the Antelope Valley in the past five months, following the placement of sexually violent predator Calvin Lynn Grassmier to a home in the Sun Village/Littlerock area in late September.
“My daughter’s just half a mile away,” Jeters said.
Demonstrators set up lawn chairs and signs in front of the property. A handmade sign said “We are not your dumping ground Liberty! Get out of the AV!”
There were several yellow, red and black yard signs that said, “Keep sexually violent predators our of our neighborhood” with a QR code visitors could scan. The code led to a Dropbox link with information about Rhoden set up by Briggs United, the community group that fought Rhoden’s proposed placement in La Crescenta.
The group donated the signs to the Antelope Valley group, Jeters said.
“They even sent a Porta Potty for protesters to use,” Peters said of protesters in front of the Grassmier house.
As Jeters spoke, a portable siren blared from one of the cars parked in front of the house.
“Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Hubbart was also placed in the community, in 2014. Hubbart remained in a Palmdale home for about 18 months before he was returned to Coalinga State Hospital for violating terms of his release.
“The process is so broken,” Jeters said. She added the neighbors were not informed of Rhoden’s proposed placement.
Rhoden is not the only person who lives on the property. According to Peters, a man and woman also live in a motor home on the property.
“We know what you’ve done,” demonstrators Sonia Audelo shouted through an amplified megaphone. “We don’t want you here. Get out of our community Rhoden; you need to go. Nobody wants you here.”
“Go away,” demonstrator Norma Valenti of Lancaster shouted, also using an amplified megaphone.
Valenti and Audelo are splitting their time protesting between the Grassmier house in Littlerock and now Rhoden’s house in Lancaster.
Rhoden’s case will be assigned to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James Bianco, the same judge who oversees the Grassmier case.
“We’re so disappointed with (the decision) because that judge, he doesn’t care,” Valenti said.
Audelo, of Lake Los Angeles, also protests in front of the Grassmier house.
“We have more people coming out because they’re working right now,” Valenti said.
