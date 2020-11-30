LOS ANGELES — A sixth consecutive day of demonstrations outside Mayor Eric Garcetti’s official residence was held Sunday in an attempt to persuade President-elect Joe Biden not to appoint Garcetti to his cabinet.
Police stood by in riot gear as demonstrators chanted and spoke into bullhorns. No arrests were reported.
“We are here for a sacred purpose,” a woman standing on the sidewalk in front of Getty House in a Black Lives Matter sweatshirt said into a bullhorn while wearing a mask to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Her name was not immediately available.
“We are here with a mission and with a duty to bring forth Black liberation because we know that when Black people get free everybody gets free. We are to stand and turn this ground into sacred ground. We are here to call forth our ancestors to move us in a way that honors them and honors the continuation of this beautiful struggle for liberation and for freedom.”
Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and Ground Game LA have vowed to conduct a demonstration every day until Biden commits to not appointing Garcetti to the cabinet.
Tabatha Jones Jolivet, a spokeswoman for BLM-LA, estimated that about 400 people participated in Saturday’s protest.
Ground Game LA bills itself as conducting campaigns to elect progressives, protect the unhoused and defend the environment.
Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles calls Garcetti “the worst mayor in the nation,” claiming he “has racked up a dismal record of handling Los Angeles’ housing catastrophe, providing for the city’s growing unhoused population and following through on transportation projects.”
Tabatha Jones Jolivet, a spokeswoman for BLM-LA, said Garcetti “has failed the people of Los Angeles in an unending number of ways — from criminalizing folks for being houseless, to refusing to stand up for people who are killed by his police force.
“We refuse to be quiet as President-elect Biden considers him for a cabinet post where his reach will extend to setting national policy,” she said.
Garcetti said earlier this month he has expanded the homelessness budget to more than 16 times what it was five years ago. He started the A Bridge Home shelter program intended to get unhoused Angelenos off the streets immediately while Measure HHH-funded projects are built.
