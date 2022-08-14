Abortion Protester Sedated

Kareim McKnight (center) talks to reporters during a press conference, Wednesday outside Chase Center, announcing the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police Departments in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — A protester has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city of San Francisco claiming that a paramedic, under the direction of a police sergeant, injected her against her will with a sedative while she was handcuffed after being removed from a Golden State Warriors championship game for demonstrating in favor of abortion rights.

Kareim McKnight and a friend, Amanda Piasecki, were at Game 5 of the Warriors series against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center, on June 13, when they walked onto the main floor and displayed a banner that read “Overturn Roe? Hell No!” A draft of the US Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade was leaked, in May.

