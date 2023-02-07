LANCASTER — Antelope Valley activists stood in front of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, Saturday afternoon, for a peaceful protest in solidarity against police brutality to remember Trayvon Martin, who would have turned 28, on Sunday, and other Black men who have died recently after encounters with police officers.

“The protest is here for the sake of spreading awareness,” co-organizer Ayinde Love said. “Because if you don’t know, it’s very difficult for you to act on anything that you’re not aware of.  But that’s just the key piece to getting awareness out and then the next step is mobilization.”

