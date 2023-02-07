LANCASTER — Antelope Valley activists stood in front of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, Saturday afternoon, for a peaceful protest in solidarity against police brutality to remember Trayvon Martin, who would have turned 28, on Sunday, and other Black men who have died recently after encounters with police officers.
“The protest is here for the sake of spreading awareness,” co-organizer Ayinde Love said. “Because if you don’t know, it’s very difficult for you to act on anything that you’re not aware of. But that’s just the key piece to getting awareness out and then the next step is mobilization.”
Martin was shot and killed, on Feb. 26, 2012, while walking home from a convenience store.
“That was the cornerstone of what sparked the BLM movement and the creation of it as a whole,” Love said as people arrived for the demonstration. “Just the awareness of what it means to be a Black person in our society right now is going to be hugely amplified and what that means in the grand scheme of how we are policed and what that means inside of our communities.”
Co-organizer Waunette Cullors, co-founder of Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, addressed the crowd.
“We’re all out here, today, because there’s a problem in our community — a direct threat to the wellbeing and safety of Black and brown people and all poor people,” she said. “We know that whether it’s an LA County sheriff, the LAPD or law enforcement nationwide, they do not value our lives.”
About 20 people showed up for the protest at one point. They held signs with sayings such as “stop killing us,” “stop police violence now” and “eradicate police immunity.” The demonstration also called attention to recent cases of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson.
Nichols is the 29-year-old Black man who died after he was beaten by Memphis police officers for about three minutes, on Jan. 7, after he was stopped for alleged reckless driving. He died in a hospital, three days later.
Anderson, 31, a high school English teacher in Washington, and cousin of Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, was the suspect in a hit-and-run traffic collision when he was stopped by police in Venice. He later ran from officers and resisted arrest, police said.
Lancaster residents DeeDee Townsend and Edee DeeDen were among the first people to show up.
“To show solidarity with our Black neighbors,” Townsend said.
“My family’s Black,” said DeeDen, a Caucasian woman whose late husband was Black. “We weren’t supposed to make it, but we were married 33 years.”
Giovanni Christon-Pope, chairman of the Lancaster Social Equity Commission, also turned out for the demonstration.
“We’re here to bring awareness and just make sure that folks know that we actually have a response,” he said.
Public Safety Director Rodrick Armalin also came out to make sure Christon-Pope and Deputy Mayor Shawntwayne Cannon and the event organizers did not need anything and that they could exercise their First Amendment rights without any interruption.
“And that includes any individuals that show up that don’t want to be peaceful,” Armalin said. “If that happens, we want to get them away from the real purpose.”
Aminah Spry, who is with the he Antelope Valley NAACP branch, came out to protest.
Lucia Reyes, a former middle school teacher, founded nonprofit ESTE Inc. to focus history and ethnic studies.
“Our intention is to open up an education and cultural empowerment youth center for our kids,” she said.
If I wanted to keep a group of people weak and dependant...I would give them free money, I would give them an advantage when taking tests, and I would tell them "they are Victims" That would insure they would never be anything more than a Parasite. They would never be a threat on a level playing field (career wise), and they would never be more than what the Govt. allowed them to be. Then I would pay "Race Baiters" (like Al Sharpton) (IMHO) and BLM to steal from them, and keep them down....I believe "Rex Parris...Our Mayor" said, and I quote... """Parris advice to city residents: Arm yourselves""" I Trust Rex Parris...and no better words have been spoken....Lock - n - Load :)
