PASADENA —With California reopening, and with the beginning of summer starting today, many people can hardly wait to enjoy more time outdoors walking, biking, hiking, camping and swimming after spending more than a year mainly indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although that is welcomed news for families and outdoor enthusiasts, we cannot forget an important fact: spending too much time in the sun and its harmful ultraviolet rays is hazardous to your health as it can cause skin cancer, a potentially deadly disease.
“There’s no doubt that many of us can hardly wait to spend more time outdoors at the beach, park or in a campground with our friends and loved ones,” said Dr. Niraj Butala, Dermatology, at Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley. “Nevertheless, it’s important to know how and why we all need to protect our skin from the sun’s UV radiation to lessen our risk of skin cancer.”
If you are going to spend a lot of time under the sun, using sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher is critically important, Dr. Butala said. What is often forgotten is that sunscreen needs to be reapplied about every one-and-a-half to two hours, or more frequently when in the water or perspiring, he noted.
However, using sunscreen alone isn’t always enough during prolonged sun exposure. That’s why you also should consider taking the following steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Consider the following tips to lessen your chance of getting skin cancer:
• Avoid the sun during its peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Understand that sand, water and snow can reflect 85% of the sun’s rays.
• To protect your eyes, wear sunglasses capable of blocking 99% of UVA and UVB radiation.
• When possible, wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing to cover much of your skin.
• Wear clothing and wide-brimmed hats with the UPF label that helps protect against UV radiation.
• Because their skin is more sensitive, completely shield the skin of babies younger than 6 months from the sun.
• Wear sunscreen on exposed skin. Make sure to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. Use it every day, even when it is cloudy.
• Do not use tanning booths or sunlamps.
• Use lip balm or cream that has SPF to protect your lips from getting sunburned.
“We may not be able to completely prevent skin cancer, but if we take these simple but important precautions, that will help to protect your skin and keep your skin looking healthy,” Dr. Butala said. “Keep an eye out for new spots or growths on your skin that are changing such as growing, not healing or bleeding, as these could be early signs of skin cancer. With early detection, skin cancer can be treated more easily. That’s why it’s important to regularly check your skin. There are great free resources online, including videos and tips for self-exam, such as at www.aad.org. If you find something of concern, have your skin checked by a doctor.”
