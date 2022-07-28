LAKE HUGHES — This year’s 49er Day Craft and Music Festival featuring live music, children’s games, and food and drink takes place, on Saturday.
The fun begins at 10 a.m., with a parade, which takes off from Elizabeth Lake Road at Newvale Drive and runs east past The Rock Inn to the Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.
As the parade comes to an end, the 49er Day Craft and Music Festival, themed “Riding High,” will get under way. Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at the community center, the festival will include music at 2 p.m., with Cervantes, followed, at 4 p.m., by Wild Side, followed, at 6 p.m., by Sweetwater Gentlemen, and, at 8:30 p.m., by Critter’s Noisy Neighbors. Freddie’s Bomb Factory will close out the music at 9:45 p.m.
The festival has been held, the last Saturday of July every year, since 1949 with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is the primary fundraiser for the Lakes Community Center, which has served as the hub for many of the area’s activities.
This year’s Honorary Mayor race features husband and wife Gary and Linda Winkler running “against” each other. Both are rock stars in their own right. Linda is a firefighter with the US Forest Service. She serves as captain of the Mill Creek station in the Angeles National Forest. Gary is, well, a musician. He will perform with his band, Freddie’s Bomb Factory, at the festival.
“I was asked to run by the community,” Linda wrote in an email. ”I accepted the nomination with honor, I love this community.”
Gary, a stickler for tradition, joined the race when no one else challenged his wife.
“They didn’t really have any candidates to run, so they were going to appoint her the mayor” he said in a telephone interview. “I said, ‘No, we’re going to lose all our tradition up here and plus that just doesn’t seem right so I said I’m going to run against her and see what happens.’ ”
The couple have lived in Green Valley since 2006.
“I was happy to have my husband participate in raising funds for the lakes and valleys community center,” Linda wrote. “As far as ‘against,’ well, we know that’s just a matter of semantics. We are both active in the community and want to do our part to help support it, especially if it means a little fun competition between husband and wife.”
Linda added that she enjoys the festival for the time spent with friends.
“The parade is great, and the music is the best part of the event,” she wrote. “49er days is very popular so there is a lot to do and see.”
Gary added everybody thought the couple’s mayoral race would be fun.
“Of course it is fun,” he said. “But that wasn’t my intention to be funny. It’s kind of about the tradition of having the election. You know, with a little push from some people I wanted to hold tradition as well.”
The festival will include vendors. The Painted Turtle Camp, a summer camp for children with serious medical conditions, will have an information table as well.
Festival admission costs $5 for adults 18 and older. Children and military will be admitted free of charge.
The 49er Day festival began, in 1949, as a giant birthday party given by Clarence Austin for his friend Joel Hurd Sr. Austin and Hurd’s families were early area settlers.
The festival serves as fundraiser for the Lakes Community Center. Monies raised will go to the center upkeep and to events that are provided by the community center during the year.
