49er Day Craft and Music Festival

Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes community queens are pulled on a tractor waving to the crowd at the 2016 49er Day Parade in Elizabeth Lake. Themed “Riding High,” this year’s parade and festival will be held, Saturday. Funds raised will help with the Lakes Community Center upkeep and events provided by the center, throughout the year.

 Valley Press files

LAKE HUGHES — This year’s 49er Day Craft and Music Festival featuring live music, children’s games, and food and drink takes place, on Saturday.

The fun begins at 10 a.m., with a parade, which takes off from Elizabeth Lake Road at Newvale Drive and runs east past The Rock Inn to the Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.