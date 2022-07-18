LOS ANGELES — The smiling face of Kristin Smart still looks out from a billboard in front of attorney James Murphy Jr.’s law office, more than 25 years after the college freshman vanished from a campus on California’s picturesque central coast.
It once offered a $75,000 reward to help find the college student, but these days the billboard simply says: “Justice For Kristin.”
Smart is still missing, but the man last seen with her at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, in 1996, is on trial more than a year after he was arrested on a murder charge along with his father, who is accused of helping hide her body.
Opening statements are scheduled, today, in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas in the trial of Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, who is charged as an accessory. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
The younger Flores, now 45, killed the 19-year-old during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at Cal Poly, where both were first-year students, prosecutors said. His father, now 81, allegedly helped bury the slain student behind his home in nearby Arroyo Grande and later dug up the remains and moved them.
Paul Flores had long been considered a suspect in the killing, but prosecutors only arrested him and his father, in 2021, after the investigation was revived.
San Luis Obispo Sheriff Ian Parkinson acknowledged missteps by detectives over the years and he credited a popular podcast about Smart’s disappearance called “Your Own Backyard” for helping unearth new information and inspiring witnesses to speak with investigators.
Smart’s remains have never been found and the mystery of how she vanished from the scenic campus tucked against a verdant coastal mountain range is likely to be central to the trial.
Investigators have conducted dozens of searches over two decades, but turned their attention in the past two years to Ruben Flores’ home about 12 miles south of Cal Poly in Arroyo Grande.
Behind lattice work beneath the deck of his large house on a dead end street off Tally Ho Road, archaeologists working for police, in March 2021, found a soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood, prosecutors said.
The blood was too degraded to extract a DNA sample. While a blood expert said it was human blood, the test used did not rule out the possibility it was from a ferret or ape, though court records said no remains of such an animal were found there.
Murphy, who has sued the father and son on behalf of Smart’s parents, scoffed at the idea that it was anything other than human blood.
“The size of the area in which the blood was found would make it a prehistoric ferret that would be in Jurassic Park,” Murphy said. “When was the last time you drove down Tally Ho Road in Arroyo Grande and saw a primate?”
The lawsuit Murphy filed against Ruben Flores alleged that “under cover of darkness,” the father and unnamed accomplices moved the body four days after investigators searched his house, in February 2020. Investigators didn’t conduct their dig beneath the deck until more than a year later.
San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen ordered the pair to trial after a 22-day preliminary hearing in which he found a “strong suspicion” the father and son committed the crimes they were charged with, that a grave existed under Ruben Flores’ deck and it once held Smart’s remains.
Prosecutors, defense lawyers and San Luis Obispo sheriff’s deputies are constrained by a court order prohibiting them from discussing the case.
Attorney Harold Mesick, who represents Ruben Flores, previously said the evidence unearthed was ambiguous. He said that soil under the deck had been dumped there after being excavated to lay a foundation nearby.
“It was a hot mess because it’s been previously excavated,” Mesick said. “If we even call it evidence, it is so minimal as to shock the conscience.”
Paul Flores was the last person seen with Smart, on May 25, 1996, as he walked her home from an off-campus party where she got intoxicated.
He downplayed his interactions with her when he first spoke with police three days later, saying she walked to her dorm under her own power, though other witnesses said that she had passed out earlier in the night and Flores helped hold her up as they walked back to campus.
