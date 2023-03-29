BAKERSFIELD — Some rumors and uncertainty were put to rest Tuesday about two missing California City adoptive toddlers as a prosecutor laid out in opening arguments that the toddlers’ died either in Bakersfield or after living for barely four days in eastern Kern County.

Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith said the prosecution’s case hinges on the Wests’ other children divulging information about their brothers dying. One child said Orrin died in Bakersfield — the adoptive parents lived in Bakersfield before moving away — after turning a pale color and vomiting, according to Smith. He added that another child said Orson died after living in California City for only four days.

