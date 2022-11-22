LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said, Monday.
Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment that charges him with various narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a sentence of life in federal prison, the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately known if Hampton has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Hampton, who was arrested, Nov. 2, used the online moniker “Narco710” while frequenting at least nine marketplaces on the dark web where he and his co-conspirators sold nearly $2 million worth of illegal narcotics, according to the indictment.
Searches of drug labs in Inglewood and Compton turned up 450 pounds of suspected narcotics, weapons and six pill press machines capable of producing thousands of pills per hour, prosecutors said.
While searching Hampton’s residence, agents discovered more than 20,000 multi-colored pills containing fentanyl manufactured to resemble oxycodone pills, according to prosecutors.
Hampton, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to be arraigned, Wednesday, in federal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.