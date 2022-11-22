Bulk Fentanyl Arrest

A couple of manual pill press machines used to mass-produce fake pills containing fentanyl sold on the dark net and through dealers openly operating on social media sites are displayed, Monday, by the US Attorney’s Office Central District of California offices in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said, Monday.

Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment that charges him with various narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a sentence of life in federal prison, the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

