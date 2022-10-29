Alec Baldwin

BALDWIN

 Jordan Strauss

SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department submitted, on Thursday, its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico, in October 2021.

Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said that two binders of information were turned over to the Santa Fe-based district attorney’s office, without setting forth any recommendations about possible criminal charges.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

"""without setting forth any recommendations about possible criminal charges.""" Why is that..? """"Rules for Thee, and Not for Me""""...? You Betcha

