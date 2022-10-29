SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department submitted, on Thursday, its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico, in October 2021.
Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said that two binders of information were turned over to the Santa Fe-based district attorney’s office, without setting forth any recommendations about possible criminal charges.
He said the case file outlines all the evidence collected, including investigative interviews and forensic analysis of physical evidence by the FBI. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said through a spokeswoman that investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review to make a timely decision about whether to bring charges, without mention of specific deadlines.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded by a gunshot during setup for a scene in the western movie “Rust” at a filmset ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.
The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office already has made public a vast trove of law enforcement files concerning the deadly shooting, including lapel camera video of the mortally wounded Hutchins, witness interrogations, email threads, text conversations, inventories of ammunition and hundreds of photographs.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has described “a degree of neglect” on the film set for “Rust” but is leaving decisions about potential criminal charges to prosecutors.
The family of Hutchins — widower Matthew Hutchins and 9-year-old son Andros — recently settled a lawsuit against producers of “Rust” under an agreement that aims to restart filming with Matthew’s involvement as executive producer.
Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.
New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.
(1) comment
"""without setting forth any recommendations about possible criminal charges.""" Why is that..? """"Rules for Thee, and Not for Me""""...? You Betcha
