SANTA FE, N.M. — Prosecutors on Friday formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust, “ citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate.
In a stunning turnaround for the 65-year-old A-list actor, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis filed the notice to dismiss the only remaining criminal allegation against Baldwin in state District Court in Santa Fe. Prosecutors say the investigation of the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza is ongoing.
An involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the film, is unchanged.
Friday’s court filing echoed early statements from prosecutors that new facts had been revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis.
On Thursday, after Baldwin’s attorneys announced the decision, the special prosecutors said the “decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.” They have declined further comment and only vaguely addressed the matter during a virtual status conference Friday in Gutierrez-Reed’s case.
Los Angeles-based entertainment litigator and defense attorney Kate Mangels, who is not involved in the “Rust” case, said opportunities for further charges against Baldwin are narrowing.
(1) comment
Some news anchor (shill) on CNBC (Kristina) said Baldwin was holding the gun when it shot Halyna Hutchins...lol Kristina P at CNBC is an Idiot (IMHO). Guns Do Not Kill People...Alec Baldwin Kills People (IMHO). Remember that when the MSM (POS) Grifters (and most Democrats), try to say otherwise. When they have your guns...you will have a "Dictator" not a "President". Weak Americans do not realize that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.