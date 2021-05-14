SACRAMENTO — About two-thirds of California’s top county prosecutors on Thursday challenged new prison rules that expand good conduct credits and could bring earlier releases for tens of thousands of inmates, saying they were adopted without proper public notice or comment.
Corrections officials used an emergency regulatory process for the rules affecting 76,000 inmates, most serving time for violent offenses. The changes took effect May 1, though it will be months or years until the credits build up enough to make a difference in their prison terms.
The emergency rulemaking means no public hearings or comment until next year, after the department submits permanent regulations for review.
Forty-one of the state’s 58 district attorneys formally petitioned Corrections Secretary Kathleen Allison to repeal the regulations, saying the department faces no operational emergency.
“They should have complied with the various notice requirements and public comment for something of this magnitude,” said Vern Pierson, El Dorado County’s district attorney and president of the California District Attorneys Association.
In a statement, Corrections officials said they are reviewing the petition to determine next steps.
They noted voters in 2016 approved a proposition giving the Corrections department power to provide more opportunities for early release. And they said the emergency order was drafted in compliance with Office of Administrative Law policies and that the public still can weigh in on them before they become final.
