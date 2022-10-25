Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Opening statements began, Monday, in the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year-old sentence for a conviction in New York.

LOS ANGELES — A prosecutor told jurors, Monday, that the stories of the women who will testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them tell uncannily similar stories of themselves as young aspiring women who were cornered in hotel rooms by a man who at the time was the definition of Hollywood power.

“Each of these women came forward independent of each other, and none of them knew one another,” Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said during his opening statement at Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Search the internet....There were pictures showing Oafra handing Weinstein a very young girl...Oafra had a devilish smile on her face. Maybe it was photoshopped...maybe it wasn't. A lot of Democrats loved Jeffrey Epstein (Bill Clinton especially).......until he got caught.

